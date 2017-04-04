Tribeca Film Festival offering free tickets to one-day screening event

Your wallet deserves a break.

The Tribeca Film Festival is hosting a Free Film Friday event on April 28, giving movie buffs access to more than 30 screenings without paying a dime. But, you’ll still need a ticket to take advantage of the deal.

If you want in, visit one of 14 participating AT&T locations in Manhattan from April 3-5 to register. General admission one-day tickets to the Robert DeNiro, Jane Rosenthal and Craig Hatkoff-created festival typically range from $20 to $40.

Tribeca’s Free Film Friday event includes access to screenings of two NYC-centric movies, “Shadowman,” a documentary about ‘80s street artist Richard Hambleton, and “Saturday Church,” a coming-of-age feature narrative focused on a Bronx teen who gets involved in a transgender youth community.

For participating AT&T locations and the full lineup visit tribecafilm.com/attfreefilmfriday. The festival runs from April 19-30.