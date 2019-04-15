Webster Hall concertgoers will be in an "Empire State of Mind" when they return to the East Village venue this month.

The concert hall will officially reopen April 26 with a performance by Jay-Z, new owners Brooklyn Sports and Entertainment announced Monday.

“When we were thinking about who would be the right choice to open this legendary venue, we knew it had to be a world-famous New York City icon,” said Brett Yormark, CEO of BSE Global. “No one fits that description better than Jay-Z, who will join an unparalleled list of celebrated performers who have played Webster Hall.”

The historic venue will reopen after nearly 19 months of renovations. After being acquired by BSE and The Bowery Presents in April 2017, the 25-year-old staple to the city's music scene shuttered for updates that included the planned transformation of the Marlin concert room, Grand Ballroom, and studio space.

Though little details of the venue's changes have been revealed, AEG Presents CEO Jay Marciano ensures the updates aim to stay true to the original features of the venue.

“In renovating one of New York’s most historic and iconic venues, our goals were simple and straightforward; maintain the integrity of the space, modernize it to create an incredible concert experience for fans and performers, and book a dynamic mix of artists in music today,” Marciano said in a statement. “Today’s announcement of JAY-Z to open Webster Hall, along with an eclectic lineup of artists throughout its opening month, achieves all of those goals positioning the venue to continue its success for decades to come.”

Previously announced acts set for Webster include Patti Smith and Her Band, MGMT, Empire of the Sun, Sigrid, TroyBoi, Old Dominion, Broken Social Scene, Real Estate, Big Thief and more.

Known as one of the few clubs open to 19-year-olds, the landmarked nightclub built in 1886 became a staple for coming-of-age teens after opening under the ownership of brothers Steve and Lon Ballinger on Oct. 2, 1992. Whether the age requirement will change under new management remains unclear.