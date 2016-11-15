‘Westworld,’ ‘Insecure,’ ‘Divorce’ renewed for second seasons

HBO announced Monday that it renewed its freshman, sci-fi drama “Westworld” for a second season.

The show, which stars Evan Rachel Wood and Anthony Hopkins, has been a ratings and critical hit for the premium network, averaging 11.7 million viewers a week, according to Deadline.

The show, which revolves around a futuristic theme park where humans role play in a western with realistic robots with hidden intentions, had a rocky start: production was put on hold midway through filming for months and its original premiere date was postponed by nearly a year.

HBO has also given a second season to its two new comedies: “Insecure,” starring comedian Issa Rae and “Divorce,” starring Sarah Jessica Parker and Thomas Hayden Church.

All three shows will finish up their first seasons next month and return either late 2017 or early 2018, according to HBO.