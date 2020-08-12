Masters to take place from November 9-15 with no fans

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club, Fred Ridley, announced on Wednesday that the 2020 Masters Tournament will take place Nov. 9-15 without fans, patrons, or guests on the grounds.

The Masters is one of golf’s largest events and has become an American tradition to help usher in spring as it’s held annually in April. However, COVID-19 forced organizers to postpone the tournament.

“Since our initial announcement to postpone the 2020 Masters, we have remained committed to a rescheduled tournament in November while continually examining how best to host a global sporting event amid this pandemic,” Ridley said. “As we have considered the issues facing us, the health and safety of everyone associated with the Masters always has been our first and most important priority.”

The tournament, which takes place in Augusta, GA, will continue to remain consistent with other major sporting events in North America as no spectators are allowed on the premises to watch the vent live.

“Throughout this process, we have consulted with health officials and a variety of subject matter experts. Ultimately, we determined that the potential risks of welcoming patrons and guests to our grounds in November are simply too significant to overcome,” Ridley said. “Even in the current circumstances, staging the Masters without patrons is deeply disappointing. The guests who come to Augusta each spring from around the world are a key component to making the Tournament so special.

“Augusta National has the responsibility, however, to understand and accept the challenges associated with this virus and take the necessary precautions to conduct all aspects of the Tournament in a safe manner. We look forward to the day when we can welcome all of our patrons back, hopefully in April 2021.”