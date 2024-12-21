Artisferio: Redefining artistic spaces for the Latino community

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

In a vibrant showcase on Dec. 7 at the Loisaida Center in the East Village, Artisferio brought together 17 artists across disciplines—painters, dancers, poets, filmmakers, and musicians—in an unprecedented celebration of Latin American creativity.

Led by Edwin Figueroa, this groundbreaking event served as both a platform for showcasing talent and a space for fostering collaboration, dialogue, and innovation.

Latino artists face significant challenges, with limited spaces to share their work and connect with others. According to a recent report by the National Endowment for the Arts, less than 8% of U.S. arts funding goes to projects led by or serving Latino communities. Artisferio aims to address this gap by creating inclusive opportunities for Latino creatives.

“I dreamed of a space for poets, singers, actors and painters, a place to connect,” Figueroa said. “I knew so many people, especially Latinos, who didn’t have a space to showcase their art and what they could create. I wanted to change that.”

For many Latino artists, this was a rare opportunity, one that had long been out of reach in a world that often overlooked their creativity. “We need more spaces like this in New York,” said Krystell Santiago, a Puerto Rican and Dominican singer and senior at Columbia University. “Artisferio brings together the creativity of Latinos in a way that’s both powerful and inspiring. I’m proud to have been part of it and to share my talent.”

Figueroa, a drama student at NYU and multidisciplinary artist specializing in poetry and visual arts, recognized the need for more spaces where the Latino community could showcase their work and interact with like-minded creatives. “I couldn’t find a group of people that I could show my art and also connect with,” said Figueroa.

Artisferio is not just an art show—it’s a platform that encourages collaboration across mediums. It unites painters, dancers, photographers, poets, filmmakers, and musicians under one roof, creating an environment where “art becomes a conversation.”

“A painting speaks to a poem; a dance moves to the rhythm of a song,” Figueroa said. “Here, connections form not just between disciplines, but between people. And in those moments, the power of community is undeniable.”

The diversity showcased at Artisferio is central to its mission. Artists are selected not only for their talent but also for their unique perspectives. “If one piece was about revolution and resistance, I wanted something that contrasted that—to bring specificity and contrast to the whole event,” Figueroa said.

“For me, Artisferio was the perfect chance to meet other Latino artists,” said Patricia Suarez, an actress and drama student at NYU. “Right after performing my song ‘Me Debes,’ I connected with so many people who appreciated my work. That kind of support is invaluable for any artist.”

Figueroa’s vision for Artisferio balances immediate impact with long-term goals. While he focuses on hosting regular events to give artists a consistent platform, his aspirations reach further: “I want this to be more of an organization itself where we could essentially get scholarships for these artists that want to go to college or make their way into the industry,” he said.

This vision underscores his commitment to supporting emerging Latino talent, not only through events but by creating pathways for their futures.

“I want this to be a platform that connects new artists with established ones. It’s about creating opportunities, building confidence, and showing that what you have is enough to take the next step,” Figueroa said.

Figueroa built Artisferio on resilience and self-belief, shaped by the challenges of creating a space for artists to thrive. It’s a lesson he hopes all artists can learn from.

“Trust yourself. Trust what you know and your experiences. Confidence isn’t about never being afraid; it’s about pushing forward, even when fear is present. Failing forward is part of the journey.”