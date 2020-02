The shows, the parties — and the workouts.

In town for Fashion Week, supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio took some time out to work on her famous figure, heading to her first class at Barry’s Bootcamp with model pal Cassia Lara.

Ever the fashionista, Ambrosio didn’t leave her designer accessories at home. According to a spy, she accented her black-and-pink workout ensemble with a Celine handbag.