amNewYork Pet Selfie Contest rules

Pet Selfie (Pelfie) Photo Contest Rules

1. Eligibility: Contest open to all legal residents of the five boroughs of New York City over the age of 18 who are users of amNY.com and amNewYork’s mobile apps. Employees of Newsday LLC (the “Sponsor”), its advertising or promotion agencies, parent companies, service providers, agents, officers, subsidiaries or affiliates, or any other persons or entities directly associated with the Contest (collectively, the “Contest Entities”) and members of the immediate families of and/or persons living in the same household as such persons, are ineligible to enter the Contest. Professional models and photographers are also excluded (you may not have earned over $2,000 from modeling or photography in the last 12 months). Contest is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws. This is void where prohibited.

2. Contest Entry Period: The Contest begins at 12:01 p.m. on July 15, 2015, and ends at 11:59 p.m. on September 7, 2015 (the “Contest Period”). All times noted for the Contest Period are Eastern Time. All entries must be received within the Contest Period.

3. How to Enter: To enter, share a selfie of you and your pet with amNewYork on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter with #amNYPelfie, or using the “Snap and Send” feature on the amNewYork app. All eligible photos submitted to amNY.com or through amNewYork’s mobile app during the Contest Period will be automatically entered into the Contest. There is no limit on the number of Entries any one person can submit; however, each Entry submitted by any person must be substantially different from any other Entry submitted by that same person. Duplicate Entries will be void. All Entries become the sole property of the Sponsor and will not be returned. No responsibility is assumed for late, lost, damaged incomplete, illegible, or misdirected submissions. No responsibility is assumed for technical, hardware, software or other online entry malfunctions of any kind or unavailable network connections, or failed, incorrect, incomplete, inaccurate, garbled or delayed electronic communications caused by the sender, or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the contest which may limit the ability to participate, or by any human error which may occur in the processing of the application. If for any reasons (including infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other cause beyond the control of the Sponsor, which corrupts or affects the administration, security, fairness, integrity, or proper conduct of the Contest), the Contest is not capable of being conducted as described in these Official Rules, Sponsor shall have the right, at its sole discretion, to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Contest.

4. Requirements of Entries: Each Entry must be the original work of the entrant, may not have been previously published, may not have won previous awards, and must not infringe upon the copyrights, trademarks, rights of privacy, publicity or other intellectual property or other rights of any person or entity. If the Entry contains any material or elements that are not owned by the entrant, and/or which are subject to the rights of third parties, the entrant is responsible for obtaining, before submission of the Entry, any and all releases and consents necessary to permit the use and exhibition of the Entry by Sponsor in the manner set forth in these Official Rules, including without limitation, name and likeness permissions from any person who appears in or is identifiable in the Entry (or their parents or legal guardians if such persons are minors).

Sponsor reserves the right to request proof of these permissions in a form acceptable to Sponsor from any entrant at any time. Failure to provide such proof may, if requested, render Entry null and void. Entrant understands that Sponsor has no obligation to display or otherwise include the Entry in any Sponsor publication or Website. By submitting an Entry, entrant warrants and represents that he/she, on his/her own behalf and on behalf of any children or legal wards of the entrant, if any, depicted in the Entry, and any persons appearing or who are identifiable in the Entry (or their parents or legal guardians if such persons are minors), consent to the submission and use of the Entry in the Contest and to its use as otherwise set forth herein. By submitting your Entry, you agree that your Entry conforms to these Official Rules and that Sponsor, in its sole discretion, may disqualify your Entry for any reason, including if it determines, in its sole discretion, that your Entry fails to conform to these Official Rules in any way or otherwise contains unacceptable content as determined by Sponsor, in its sole discretion. By submitting your Entry, entrants grant to Sponsor and its parent companies and affiliates an unlimited, transferable, exclusive license to use their Entry in editorial publications, advertising material, for promotional purposes, on websites or in any other media form whatsoever that Sponsor may choose without further compensation unless otherwise prohibited by law. By submitting your Entry, you agree to assume all liability for and indemnify and hold harmless Sponsor and its parents, affiliates, employees, contractors and agents from any and all claims arising out of the publication or use of your Entry, including without limitation any failure of your Entry to comply with these Official Rules or any representations being made by you herein.

5. Voting period: Voting will be open to readers at amny.com/pelfies 7:00 p.m. Jan. 17, 2016, through 11:59 p.m. Feb. 5. The photo with the most votes will be the winner.

6. Prize: One (1) First Prize winner will receive the following prize package: Appearance of winning photo on amNY.com and in a print edition of amNewYork, plus a one night stay for owner and pet at the luxury Soho Grand Hotel in New York City, worth from approximately $250.

Any and all guarantees and warranties on any prizing is subject to the manufacturer’s or service provider’s terms and conditions, and the winner agrees to look solely to such entity for any such warranty or guarantee claim. Winners are solely responsible for all state, local or federal taxes associated with the winning of the prize. Prize does not include any travel expenses, insurances of any kind, personal expenses, gratuities, incidental charges or any other costs not specifically described in these Official Rules as part of the prize and will be the responsibility of each winner and/or his/her guest(s). In the unlikely event that any part of the prize events/components become unavailable, for any reason whatsoever, each prize winner agrees that the Sponsor and its agents shall have no further obligations other than to deliver the remainder of the prize. Any difference between the stated value and the actual value of a prize will not be awarded to the winner. Prizing is subject to expiration dates and will not be extended. Prizing is not refundable or redeemable for cash or credit at any time, nor will prizing be replaced if lost or stolen. Prize may not be sold or transferred to a third party. No substitutions are allowed, except by the Sponsor in its sole discretion. Sponsor may, in its sole discretion, substitute a prize of equal or greater value. Other prize restrictions may apply.

7. General Conditions: By accepting a prize, each winner grants to Sponsor and its parent companies and affiliates the right to use his or her name, likeness, image, voice, testimonial and/or biographical information, as well as the name, likeness, image, voice, testimonial and/or biographical information of any children appearing in the Entry, in advertising and promotion in all media without further compensation or permission, except where prohibited by law. By acceptance of prize, the winner agrees to release, indemnify and hold harmless Sponsor and its parent companies, affiliates, employees, contractors and agents from any and all liability for injuries and damages sustained in connection with the acceptance and use of the prize. Prize winners will be required to execute an affidavit of eligibility and release within five (5) calendar days of notification and before distribution of prize. Any prize notification not responded to within forty-eight hours, any affidavit/release returned as undeliverable, and/or failure of winners to return the affidavit and release will result in disqualification from the Contest, prize forfeiture, and in an alternate winner being selected from all remaining eligible entries. In the event a winner fails to claim his/her prize or fails to meet the eligibility requirements, such winner will forfeit his/her prize and an alternate winner will be selected from all remaining eligible entries. If a winner is unwilling or unable to accept any portion of the prize package, that portion of the prize will be deemed as forfeited by the winner and no substitution will be made except at Sponsor’s sole discretion.

8. Winners List: For an additional copy of these Official Rules or a prize winner listing, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to: amNewYork Pelfie Contest, Prize Winner Listing, 240 West 35th Street, 9th Floor, New York, NY 10001. All requests for rules and winners lists must be received by Feb. 10, 2016.