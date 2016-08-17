Back to school shopping tools to help you save money

These sites and apps will help you find deals on back to school supplies.

With parents expected to spend hundreds on school supplies, every penny counts. Here are four money-saving tools as you stock up.

ShopSavvy

Find the best deals with this free app. Scan barcodes to see which retailers have the lowest prices, search online sales on millions of items, find the nearest in-store deals and get notified when items you want are on sale. More at shopsavvy.com.

Honey

No longer hunt around for promos when shopping online. This Chrome browser extension automatically finds coupon codes and applies them at checkout, determining the ones with the biggest bang for your buck. You can even earn cash back on select purchases. More at joinhoney.com.

SnipSnap Coupon App

Always keep your coupons on you with this free app, which lets you scan a picture of a printed offer as well as search what your friends have uploaded. You can also find coupons, rebates and best prices on products. More at snipsnap.it.

Ebates

Spend money, make money. That’s the essence of Ebates. Join the site for free and you can earn up to 40% cash back on purchases made through Ebates at more than 2,000 stores, as well as find coupons and daily deals. More info at ebates.com.