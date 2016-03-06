Brain Awareness Week: Things to do in NYC

Talk about a New York state of mind.

Brain Awareness Week is March 14-20, with exhibitions, events and lectures scheduled throughout the city to raise awareness about the benefits of brain research.

Here are some of the highlights.

March 12

BioBus: On this mobile lab, people of all ages can get an up-close look at brains of all sorts of animals, from rats to elephants. 10 a.m.-4 p.m., FREE; 163 W. 125th St., RSVP at eventbrite.com

March 13 and 20

NeuroYoga: Unwind with a yoga class at the Dharma Yoga Center that focuses on breathing, meditation and relaxation, followed by a lecture on neuroscientific research on yoga and meditation. 1:30-3 p.m., $8; 61 W. 23rd St., 6th Fl., 212-889-8160, RSVP at eventbrite.com (March 13 and March 20)

March 14-19

“Art of the Brain”: View photographs of the brain at this exhibition from the Friedman Brain Institute at Mount Sinai. “Brain scientists generate literally hundreds of images of the brain—most through the use of microscopes—every week,” said Eric Nestler, chairman of the department of neuroscience at Mount Sinai Hospital. “In addition to teaching us about how the brain works and what goes wrong in brain diseases, many of the images are visually gorgeous.” Opening reception March 14, 6-8 p.m., runs through March 19, FREE; Grady Alexis Gallery, 215 E. 99th St.

March 14

In a Different Key: Journalists John Donvan and Caren Zucker discuss autism and their New York Times bestseller “In a Different Key: The Story of Autism.” 6:30 p.m., FREE; Baruch Performing Arts Center, 55 Lexington Ave., 212-352-3101, RSVP required at eventbrite.com

March 15

Mount Sinai Brain Awareness Fair: Join the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai for hands-on activities and demonstrations on addiction, Alzheimer’s disease, autism and mental health. 3-5 p.m., FREE; The Mount Sinai Hospital Campus, Guggenheim Pavilion Atrium, 1468 Madison Ave.

Successful Aging and Your Brain: Discover tips on how to age successfully during this panel discussion with clinicians, researchers and social workers from the NYU Langone Center on Cognitive Neurology. 2-4:30 p.m., FREE; NYU Langone Medical Center’s Farkas Auditorium, 550 First Ave., RSVP at eventbrite.com

March 16

BioBase: Interactive stations will teach kids all about the wonders of the brain. 3-7 p.m., FREE; The Lower Eastside Girls Club, 402 E. Eighth St., RSVP at eventbrite.com

Columbia Brain Expo: Learn about the brain through demonstrations and activities for kids and adults alike. 2-5 p.m., FREE; Kolb Annex Lobby, 40 Haven Ave., RSVP at eventbrite.com

March 18

Brain Awareness Day at New York Hall of Science: Crafts and activities will cover how different parts of the brain works, from neurons to brain anatomy to illusions. 3-5 p.m., Free with admission ($15 for adults, $12 for children ages 2-17); 47-01 111th St., Flushing, 718-699-0005

IF YOU GO: Visit comebebrainy.com/brainy for a complete schedule of Brain Awareness Week 2016 events.