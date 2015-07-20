Charlotte Tilbury’s new summer collection is here

Women flooded the Bergdorf Goodman beauty department last week to receive beauty recommendations from Charlotte Tilbury, a makeup mogul who has punched up the faces of Cara and Poppy Delevingne, Kate Moss, Sienna Miller, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Penélope Cruz and other stars for magazine covers, movies and the red carpet.

The occasion was to promote the seven products in Tilbury’s latest summer-themed collection, which incorporates the 1970s photography of Norman Parkinson.

Among attendees was the still stunningly glamorous model Carmen Dell’Orefice, 84, who is pictured on one of Tilbury’s new Dreamy Glow Highlighter compacts in a Parkinson photo.

Tilbury’s meet-and-greets were like a department store Santa visit — in which Santa told what you wanted: A woman from the line would step up as Tilbury bubbled “Darling!” and exclaimed her delight to meet her. Then Tilbury would prescribe a list of her products: “You need the Magic Dream Trilogy! Do you have the Magic Cream?” “You’re a Golden Goddess and a Dolce Vita!” “I would love Uptown Girl on you!” A hunky assistant would then check off every product Tilbury mentioned on a list he surrendered to the supplicant, for subsequent purchase.

Tilbury managed to spare a minute for amNewYork. We wanted to know: How can you look put-together if you don’t have the time to apply more than a dozen different products?

“That’s why I did the beach sticks!” answered Tilbury, explaining she used to go on beach shoots with Kate Moss (the godmother to her two sons) and Gisele Bündchen. Their skin “always looked amazing,” she said. Tilbury promised her $45 beach sticks allow a quick swipe of color “so you can have that holiday, glowy skin all year long.”

The collection is available now at Bergdorf Goodman (Fifth Avenue at 58th Street).