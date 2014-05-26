Diane von Furstenberg and more sample sales of the week

Also check out sales at Christopher Fischer Cashmere and Flavor Paper.

Diane von Furstenberg: May 27, 10 a.m.-9 p.m.; May 28-29, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; May 30, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; May 31, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; June 1, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 260 Fifth Ave., btwn 28th and 29th sts., 212-725-5400. Apparel and accessories are up to 75% off.

Christopher Fischer Cashmere: May 27-30 and June 9-12, 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. 500 Seventh Ave. (sixth floor), enter through 38th Street lobby, 212-840-1116. Items for men, women, the home and baby are up to 80% off. A hand-knitted cashmere circle coat for women is $239 instead of $795, and a cashmere honeycomb blanket is $285 instead of $950.

Flavor Paper: May 31, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. The Flavor Lair: 216 Pacific St., at Court St., Cobble Hill, 718-422-0230. The Brooklyn-based wallpaper design company is discounting wallpaper, pillows and art prints by up to 75%.

