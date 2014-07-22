6 restaurants and bars where you can bring your dog in NYC

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

During the dog days of summer, the sun goes down later and the nights seem longer. So instead of keeping man’s best friend cooped up at home all day while you go out and have all the fun, here are some of the top dog-friendly spots in NYC where you can bring your pup along with you.AMBROSE HALL

18 Fulton St., 212-785-0018,

ambrosehall.theluregroup.com

For pups: Don’t worry about your canine friend overheating — Ambrose Hall provides water dishes for dogs.

For their owners: At this recently opened South Street Seaport bar, try the Maine lobster open-faced sandwich, kale goat cheese salad or the cheddar cheese chips while sipping The Show Away, made with Baron Tequila, or the Maker’s Mark concoction The Ambrose.

Where Fido can go: Pups are permitted on the cobblestone area outside.

SHAKE SHACKVarious locations,

shakeshack.com

For pups: Shake Shack offers a special menu for four-legged guests that includes the Pooch-ini, made with ShackBurger dog biscuits, peanut butter sauce and vanilla frozen custard and the pup-friendly Bag O’ Bones, a doggie bag of five ShackBurger dog biscuits.

For their owners: The Shack Burger always hits the spot, but on those hot summer days, try a Frozen Custard or refreshing Shack-made lemonade. Shake Shack also offers Frog’s Leapwines and Brooklyn Brewery beer.

Where Fido can go: Dogs are only allowed outside, and some Shacks even have “Dog Parking” spots out front.

FETCH1649 Third Ave., 212-289-2700,

fetchbarandgrill.com

For pups: Along with water bowls and doggie T-shirts, Fetch features an “adoption wall” filled with photos of pooches from the ASPCA and Animal Haven that are looking for a loving home.

For their owners: Fetch offers an extensive lunch and dinner menu, which includes such items as the Pulled Pork Sloppy Joe and Thanksgiving Eggrolls, as well as brunch and late-night menus.

Where Fido can go: Dogs are welcome to sit at one of the outdoor tables.

LIC BAR45-58 Vernon Blvd.,

Long Island

City, 718-786-5400,

licbar.com

For pups: Regular customers frequently bring along their dogs, who hang out and sip from water bowls in the back garden.

For their owners: LIC Bar features an impressive selection of craft beer, cocktails and house-made sangria. There isn’t a food menu, but patrons can order from neighboring restaurants or bring their own bites from home.

Where Fido can go: Pups are allowed to roam around LIC Bar’s back garden area.

VON BAR

3 Bleecker St., 212-473-3039,

vonbar.com

For pups: Water bowls and dog treats are provided, and regular canine customers are featured on Von’s Instagram account, @vonbarnyc.

For their owners: There’s an extensive wine and beer menu (along with a full bar) plus lots of room upstairs and in the spacious basement lounge.

Where Fido can go: Leashed dogs are welcome inside, but on crowded weekend nights they might be turned away for their own safety and comfort.

BARKING DOG1678 Third Ave., 212-831-1800,

barkingdog94.com

For pups: The Barking Dog offers treats and a water fountain for canine guests and is known for its doggy birthday bashes.

For their owners: The massive salads and “Mom’s Loving” Meatloaf always hit the spot.

Where Fido can go: Dogs are allowed on the outdoor patio.