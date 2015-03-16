Irish coffee NYC: 6 ways to enjoy it

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

When you order an Irish coffee, this is what you can usually expect: hot coffee, an Irish whiskey, sugar and thick cream on top. Of course, as with any cocktail, the Irish coffee is open to interpretation. And if you’re looking to indulge with the sweet coffee cocktail today, here are six ways to try it in NYC.

With espresso

Get a pick-me-up at Fort Defiance with its Irish coffee. Its version uses espresso, along with Powers, simple syrup and topped with a thick cream. $12; 365 Van Brunt St., Red Hook, 347-453-667

With mint

Dutch Kills favors espresso for its Irish coffee, too, topping it with hot water and adding Jameson muddled with brown sugar cubes, sweet whipped heavy cream and finishing it off with a mint leaf for some green. $11; 27-24 Jackson Ave., Long Island City

With creme de menthe

For an even mintier flavor, try the W New York — Downtown’s version, available today at the Living Room Bar & Terrace and comprised of hot coffee, Redbreast Whiskey, simple syrup, heavy cream and white creme de menthe. $15; 123 Washington St., 646-826-8641

With nutmeg

The Dead Rabbit’s will both fill and warm you up. It combines coffee, Powers Signature Release Irish Whiskey and Demerara sugar syrup that’s topped with fresh whipped cream and, for some spice, nutmeg. $15; 30 Water St., 646-422-7906

With Baileys

Peacock Alley in the Waldorf Astoria New York lets Baileys do the sweetening with its Irish coffee. Hot coffee meets Bushmills Black Bush Irish Whiskey and Baileys Irish Cream, topped with fresh whipped cream. $19; 301 Park Ave., 212-872-1275

Without sugar

You’re likely not counting calories when ordering an Irish coffee, but for a lightly-sweetened take, the Porter House New York nixes the sugar and serves its coffee with Jameson and just fresh whipped cream. $12; 10 Columbus Circle, 4th Fl., 212-823-9500