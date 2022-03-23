Acclaimed chef Greg Baxtrom opens Patti Ann’s in Prospect Heights

Patti Ann’s, a new Brooklyn restaurant, just opened for business in Prospect Heights.

This new restaurant, chef-owned by Greg Baxtrom of acclaimed Olmsted and Maison Yaki, combines the comfort food of the midwest and his childhood with his fine-dining techniques.

Patti Ann’s pays tribute to Baxtrom’s mother, a retired elementary school teacher whose name is, ironically, Patti Ann. Throughout the restaurant, items are displayed that pay homage to her and her dedication to the teaching field.

Along with the restaurant, there will be Patti Ann’s Bakery; an all-day bakery supplied daily with fresh bread and other baked goods.

Patti Ann’s beverage menu is designed by Andrew Zerrip and features cocktails creatively named after school events. Cocktails include Spirit Week with mezcal, Plum, I Suppose, aperitivo, hibiscus syrup and lime; Field Day with rye, cara cara, cherry liqueur and sweet vermouth and more!

The restaurant is open from 5 to 10 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday and is located at 570 Vanderbilt Avenue. Reservations are available, although walk-ins are allowed. For more information, visit pattianns.com.