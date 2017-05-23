Alamo Drafthouse Brooklyn to start serving brunch Memorial Day weekend

Dinner and a movie? How about breakfast and a movie?
Starting Memorial Day weekend, the Alamo Drafthouse in Brooklyn will start offering brunch to go with its morning movies, the theater announced Monday.
Snack on smoked trout deviled eggs, a spring vegetable frittata, breakfast pizza and more at the Downtown Brooklyn movie theater as you take in a matinee.
The brunch menu, developed by Chef Ronnie New, will be available at weekend matinee shows and the Monday holiday matinee show.
“The launch of a brunch menu has been long overdue,” New said in a statement. “But we’re very excited to deliver our take on some classic early morning dining options to all of our die hard movie fans.”
Here’s a look at the full menu:
Deviled Eggs: smoked trout, dill
Breakfast Tostadas: beans, chorizo, pickled onion, avocado crema, cotija
Breakfast Pizza: onion puree, cheddar, green onions, egg, bacon
Spring Vegetable Frittata: asparagus, artichoke, roasted onion, ricotta, grilled bread
Breakfast Sandwich: English muffin, fried egg, bacon, aioli, fried potatoes