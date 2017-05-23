Alamo Drafthouse Brooklyn to start serving brunch Memorial Day weekend

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Dinner and a movie? How about breakfast and a movie?

Starting Memorial Day weekend, the Alamo Drafthouse in Brooklyn will start offering brunch to go with its morning movies, the theater announced Monday.

Snack on smoked trout deviled eggs, a spring vegetable frittata, breakfast pizza and more at the Downtown Brooklyn movie theater as you take in a matinee.

The brunch menu, developed by Chef Ronnie New, will be available at weekend matinee shows and the Monday holiday matinee show.

“The launch of a brunch menu has been long overdue,” New said in a statement. “But we’re very excited to deliver our take on some classic early morning dining options to all of our die hard movie fans.”

Here’s a look at the full menu:

Deviled Eggs: smoked trout, dill

Breakfast Tostadas: beans, chorizo, pickled onion, avocado crema, cotija

Breakfast Pizza: onion puree, cheddar, green onions, egg, bacon

Spring Vegetable Frittata: asparagus, artichoke, roasted onion, ricotta, grilled bread

Breakfast Sandwich: English muffin, fried egg, bacon, aioli, fried potatoes