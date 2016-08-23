Big Gay Ice Cream truck serving free treats in NYC with ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ contestants

Quantcast
Here’s another reason to get excited about “RuPaul’s Drag Race”: The show’s network, Logo, is teaming up with Big Gay Ice Cream to bring you free treats.

A “dragged out” Big Gay Ice Cream truck will hit Manhattan streets this week to promote the show’s new season, according to a news release.

It’ll be in Union Square on Wednesday, from noon to 6 p.m., and between 26th Street and Fifth Avenue on Thursday, from noon to 6 p.m. If you run into the truck, you’ll be greeted by one of the show’s contestants.

Alyssa Edwards, Coco Montrese, Detox and Ginger Mini, to name a few, will be handing out free mini cups of ice cream and rainbow popsicles.

The second season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” premieres on Thursday at 8 p.m. The show promises to have more “sickening twists and turns than the Presidential election,” the release states.

