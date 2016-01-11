Bone broth (without bones) debuts at Dig Inn

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Now vegetarians can take part in the bone broth craze, too.

Dig Inn, the fast-casual chain of lunch restaurants, is getting in the bone broth game with a unique twist: There are no bones used to make its broth.

They also “looked to the often discarded” for inspiration, according to a press release for the brand. To make the broth they used leftover stems, leaf fiber from their juicing program and sea vegetables.

The vegan broth will be available at all Dig Inn locations Monday until the end of winter, and customers can even try it first. Get a free 12-ouce cup from 3-5 p.m. every day through Jan. 22.