Forget the Rockaways in April, Bungalow Bar has popped up in Midtown

Midtown is getting beachy.

Who knew what many New Yorkers consider the worst part of town could be home to a luxurious oasis?

Bungalow Bar, the popular Rockaway Beach hangout known for its gorgeous views and spiked slushies, has brought its surfboards and plastic cups to Refinery Hotel!

Until May 1st, you can visit the pop-up for beach eats, decorative scenery and a lovely breeze off 38th Street that leaves you just wanting a bit more oceanfront views.

On the menu: a lobster sandwich, served with ridiculously melty cheese and oozing aioli, clawing the line between lobster roll and grilled cheese. Enjoy it for $20 alongside your choice of a vodka-spiked frozen pink lemonade or frozen hot chocolate. Corona on tap and Dr. Brown’s soda are also available.

Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays bring live acoustic music to the space and Mondays welcome mobile boutique End of the A outside, to help you stock up on all your beachy accessories before swim season finally arrives.

Bungalow Bar’s pop-up lobster shack is open daily from 12 p.m. – 8 p.m. (or until the crowd dies down) at 63 W. 38th St.