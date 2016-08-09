Burger King’s Whopperrito is a burger and burrito mashup

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The latest food mashup has us hungry.

Burger King is launching a burger burrito item called the Whopperrito nationally on Aug. 15, according to a news release.

The Whopperrito is made with many of the same ingredients as the classic Whopper burger, but with queso sauce replacing mayonnaise and a flour tortilla replacing the bun.

“We’re infusing classic American fare with Tex-Mex flare,” said Alex Macedo, president of the North America branch of the Burger King brand. The Whopperrito’s recommended price is $2.99.

Earlier this summer, Burger King introduced the Mac n’ Cheetos. Will the Whopperrito spark as much chatter?

And here’s an interesting fact: The idea for the newfangled creation came from a franchisee, according to the news release.