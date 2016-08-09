Quantcast
Burger King’s Whopperrito is a burger and burrito mashup

The latest food mashup has us hungry.

Burger King is launching a burger burrito item called the Whopperrito nationally on Aug. 15, according to a news release.

The Whopperrito is made with many of the same ingredients as the classic Whopper burger, but with queso sauce replacing mayonnaise and a flour tortilla replacing the bun.

“We’re infusing classic American fare with Tex-Mex flare,” said Alex Macedo, president of the North America branch of the Burger King brand. The Whopperrito’s recommended price is $2.99.

Earlier this summer, Burger King introduced the Mac n’ Cheetos. Will the Whopperrito spark as much chatter?

And here’s an interesting fact: The idea for the newfangled creation came from a franchisee, according to the news release.

