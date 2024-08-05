ChainFEST food festival to make New York debut at Randall’s Island this fall

A popular Los Angeles food festival is making its way to New York City in September.

ChainFEST is a celebration of all things casual cuisine and culture by creating multi-generational nostalgic journeys through chain restaurant food and experience offerings. Founded by actor-writer B.J. Novak and Michelin-starred chef Tim Hollingsworth, the festival will be headed to Randall’s Island on Sept. 21.

“Chain restaurants are one of the great shared touchstones in our culture,” said B.J. Novak, “ChainFEST is a place for tens of thousands of people to come together over shared memories of these restaurants and dishes that we all love.”

ChainFEST is collaborating with several beloved chains to create gourmet versions of their iconic dishes, bringing back fan favorites and debuting new menu items. Participating restaurants include KFC, Krispy Kreme, Panda Express, Hot Dog on a Stick, Red Robin, Red Lobster, Portillo’s and Trader Vic’s. The menu items will be paired with custom beverages and specialty cocktails from Pernod Ricard brands, including Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey, Del Maguey Single Village Mezcal, Jameson Irish Whiskey, Malibu Rum, Kahlua Coffee Liqueur, Altos Tequila and Absolut Vodka.

Guests will also be able to take part in a taste of New York from CashApp, enjoy some childhood nostalgia with Chuck E. Cheese, take part in spicy trivia and gummy-infused goodness with TUMS, and more.

“ChainFEST reimagines the typical food festival by flipping the experience on its head for its fans. As each restaurant partner will showcase a one-of-a-kind, culinary-led interactive activation, Tasting Tickets will offer fans gourmet and iconic dishes allowing fans to experience some of their favorite brands in all-new ways,” said Joe Silberzweig, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Medium Rare.

“Even though many of the dishes are exclusive to the festival, I want every bite at ChainFEST to unlock a cherished memory,” said Chef Tim Hollingsworth.

Single-day, all-food-inclusive tickets will be available on ChainFEST.com starting Aug. 9 at 10 a.m., with Tasting Tickets starting at $99.99. All food, access to free games, rides, and other immersive experiences are included with the cost of entry. All-Inclusive VIP Tickets start at $399.99 and include unlimited bites from all Chain restaurant partners, early festival entry, an open bar experience, and much more. Cash App Card holders can get early access to tickets on Aug. 8.

Those interested are encouraged to sign up early for the ticket drop, as the festival in Los Angeles sold out in three hours. For more information, ticket details, and updates visit ChainFEST.com and follow @eatatchain on social media.