NYC’s first-ever Latin Night Market coming to upper Manhattan

The first-ever Latin Night Market in New York City will showcase Central and South American food, art, music, and culture later this summer.

The Latin Night Market is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 15, the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month. The market will offer visitors food originating from Latin America, the Caribbean, Spain, and Portugal — all cooked right here in New York City.

There will be live performances featuring music ranging from salsa, reggae, jazz, Latin pop, and hip-hop. Visitors can equally enjoy family-friendly activities, art installations, raffles, and giveaways.

Patrons will be able to enjoy a Cuban ropa vieja, arroz con gandules, traditional mofongo, Venezuelan arepas, Colombian empanadas, Puerto Rican carne guisada, cachapas, Mexican birria tacos, Spanish paella, ceviches and more.

Marco Shalma, owner of MHG Events, said in a statement that it’s time to focus the attention on the increasing popularity and variety of food from the Latin diasporas.

“This isn’t a trend; it’s what makes sense,” Shalma said. “The Hispanic community, represented by its incredibly diverse and delicious food, has been a major factor in our Bronx, Harlem, and Brooklyn events.

Those who come by can see several special guests popping up at the Latin Night Market, including U.S. Representative Adriano Espaillat, New York City Council Member Carmen De La Rosa, Assembly Member Manny De Los Santos, and Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine.

The market is produced by MHG Events, the same company that has curated the massively-popular Uptown Night Market, Bronx Night Market, Brooklyn Night Market, and most recently, the Vegan Night Market in Central Park. MHG Events plans to make the Latin Night Market a monthly affair starting in 2024.

MHG Events has also teased a lineup of new, upcoming food markets, including the New York Food Truck Festival and Sunday Funday NYC in the Lower East Side. Vendors are typically selected based on their menus, business practices, and food.

While the event is free, anyone who purchases a ticket on Eventbrite will be automatically entered into a $100 raffle.

Details at a Glance: