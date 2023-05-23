New York City’s first-ever Vegan Night Market is coming to Central Park in June

From the producers that brought you the Uptown, Brooklyn, and Bronx Night Market, MHG Events now presents: New York City’s first-ever Vegan Night Market at Central Park’s Wollman Rink. Every Tuesday evening from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. starting on June 6 until Oct. 10, dozens of vegan businesses and vendors will entice foodies with rotating food, drinks, and product tastings.

The Vegan Night Market is free to attend, with prices ranging from $5 to $15 for food and drink items. Most of the vendors are New York-based businesses and are chosen based on the menu options, business practices, and the food itself —which is sans meat and animal products. The vast vegan food offerings reflect the cultural and ethnic diversity of New York City. There’s Caribbean, Colombian, Chinese, Mexican, American, and woman-owned options vegan food lovers and scene newbies can try out.

Some of this year’s vendors include: The GingerShot Man, Mao’s Bao, Secret Vegan Kitchen, Pinche Vegana NYC, Lillie Handmade Aromatherapy Products, Healthy As A Motha, The Waffle Chic, Nadas Colombian Rainbow Empanadas, Cuzins Duzin, and Sip & Savor BX.

Around 70% of the vendors are owned by people of color and 50% are women-owned businesses, according to Beatriz Torres Martinez, spokesperson for MHG.

One of the vendors, Nadas Colombia Rainbow Empanadas, told amNewYork Metro that it will be selling three different kinds of empanadas: Black Bean and Sweet Pepper, Vegan Chorizo and Sweet Potato, and Vegan Beef and Plantain.

“We’re excited to be part of a market like this because we get to share our Colombian style empanadas with and for people who have been looking for the best flavor available,” said Carlos Santos, founder of Nadas. “Our desire has always been to make vegan options that aren’t good solely on being vegan, but their flavor profile is better than other empanadas, period.”

Marco Shalma, the founder of MHG Events, said in a statement that the hospitality group hopes more people will experiment incorporating plant-based options into their diets and venture into the growing vegan movement.

“Our goal is to create a space where people can explore and enjoy plant-based cuisine from some of the city’s top vendors while promoting sustainable and ethical food choices,” Shalma said.

While some still may shun Veganism, vegan diets can lead to a higher intake of fiber and certain beneficial nutrients, such as potassium, magnesium, and vitamins A, C, and E—since vegan eaters typically load up on whole grains, fruits, vegetables, beans, nuts, peas, and seeds.

It’s important that vegan eaters pick their options wisely, though, since some studies have found that poor vegan diets can lack protein, vitamin B12, vitamin B2, vitamin D, and iron, calcium or zinc, according to Healthline and Harvard University.

New York City is already a vegan-friendly landscape with plentiful vegan restaurants to wine and dine at. As MHG Events puts it, there’s a rising popularity of the vegan diet, increased demand for more events around plant-based cuisines, and of course: the location, the location, the location. It just can’t be well, beet.