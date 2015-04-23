Chipotle now delivers burritos in NYC so you don’t have to burn any calories

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Forget waiting in line at Chipotle, you can pay someone to do that for you.

Chipotle announced on Thursday that it will be partnering with Postmates to start delivering burritos in 67 cities, New York included.

Previously, New Yorkers could only pre-order burritos online for in-store pickup.

But burrito-to-door delivery doesn’t come cheap.

Postmates, which Starbucks has also partnered with for future Frappuccino delivery, charges a 9% service fee as well as a $5 delivery fee, making any basic burrito order about $15, or twice as much, as waiting in line at Chipotle.

It’s expensive to be lazy.

And yes, guac is still extra.

