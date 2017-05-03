Cinco de Mayo cocktail: Make this kale matcha margarita from Loosie’s Cafe

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

There’s a new drinks destination, opening just in time for Cinco de Mayo.

The Loosie Rouge team in Williamsburg converted its patio into an all-day cafe, launching May 5. At Loosie’s Cafe (93 S. Sixth St., Williamsburg, loosiescafe.com), start the day with matcha lattes and coffee from Toby’s Estate, alongside grain bowls and superfood doughnuts, then enjoy frozen margaritas and rosé in the airy, laid-back space.

Among the cocktail offerings is a kale matcha margarita ($10), made with MatchaBar ceremonial-grade matcha. Get it during happy hour (daily from noon-6 p.m.) for just $5, or make it yourself this Cinco de Mayo as a healthier spin on the typical marg.

The kale matcha margarita at Loosie’s Cafe is one of several frozen margaritas on offer. Photo Credit: Meredith Deliso

Kale matcha margarita

1 oz. tequila

1 oz. mezcal

3⁄4 oz. lime

3⁄4 oz. agave

1⁄4 oz. kale juice

1 bar spoon matcha

Pour ingredients over ice. Shake and pour.