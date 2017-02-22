Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Eat & Drink

Dine In Brooklyn: Annual restaurant week returns

By
0
comments
Posted on

If the end of NYC Restaurant Week has left behind a prix-fixe-sized void in your stomach, never fear: Dine in Brooklyn 2017 kicks off March 20. 

As part of the annual event, announced by Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams Tuesday, restaurants in the borough will offer prix-fixe dinners at $28. Some restaurants will also offer $15 lunch and $12 brunch specials. 

Restaurants all over the borough are participating – and if you’re looking to venture into a certain neighborhood, you can use the event’s interactive map to find a restaurant. 

The full list of restaurants was announced on Feb. 27, and features over 100 participating eateries.

Those announced inclue Rustik Tavern in Clinton Hill, Il Fornetto Restaurant, a waterfront Italian restaurant in Sheepshead Bay and Mable’s Smokehouse in Williamsburg.

The promotion will run from Monday, March 20, through Thursday, March 30. Tax and gratuity isn’t included.

About the Author

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC