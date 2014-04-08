Dominique Ansel Bakery reopens after passing health inspection

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Dominique Ansel Bakery is home to the famed Cronut, a croissant-doughnut hybrid. Health officials shuttered the bakery after finding evidence of a “severe mouse infestation.”

Our long, national nightmare is over. Cronuts are back.

Dominique Ansel Bakery re-opened on Tuesday morning after being shut down by the Department of Health for a “severe mouse infestation” on Friday.

The Department of Health confirmed on Tuesday morning that Dominque Ansel Bakery had passed an inspection and was cleared to re-open on Monday.

To celebrate, the bakery offered special, “Rocky”-themed cronuts.

“We are excited to welcome you back and looking forward to greeting you personally, as we do every day,” the bakery said in a statement on its Facebook page. “In the words of Rocky Balboa – whose theme song has been playing on our radio all weekend long while we worked to deliver everything that was required of us and more – ‘getting hit and keep moving forward … that’s how winning is done!’”

In the statement, the bakery said it had “fortified our facilities” with reconstruction and “rec-cementing.” The bakery also said they are “deeply sorry for any disappointment we may have caused you.”

The bakery was shut down Friday after a video of a mouse scurrying around was sent to the website Gothamist. The Department of Health said there were “several hundred” mouse droppings found at the bakery, and bakery spokesperson Amy Ma told amNewYork last week that the bakery has created a “more comprehensive cleaning plan.”

Within a half hour of opening Tuesday the Cronuts were all gone, but customers said they were happy the bakery was back in business.

“I guess they really want to eat them too,” regular customer Catherine Crowley, 23, of Murray Hill, joked about the mice.

with Ivan Pereira