Dominique Ansel to open bakery in Tokyo

Dominique Ansel is opening a second location – in Japan.

The beloved French pastry chef and creator of the Cronut will open his second location in the Omotesando Hills section of Tokyo this summer, he announced Wednesday on Instagram.

“This is something that means a lot to me and a city that every pastry chef aspires to,” he wrote.

Ansel’s Cronut is certainly an international sensation, so we see this as a smart business move for the James Beard award winner. We just hope he will still be behind the counter on Spring Street at least most of the time we stop by.

He also promised there will be “something created just for Tokyo.”

Well, now we’re jealous!