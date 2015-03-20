Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Einat Admony’s Roasted Eggplant with Tahini and Herb Salad

Ingredients:

2 large eggplants

½ cup chopped fresh cilantro

½ cup chopped fresh parsley

½ cup chopped fresh mint

½ red chile, such as red jalapeño or a long red chile, cored, seeded, and cut into long, thin strips

1 lemon, segmented, with 1 tablespoon juice

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

½ cup Tahini Sauce

For Tahini Sauce:

1/2 cup tahini

1/2 cup water

1/3 cup fresh lemon juice

1 garlic cloves

2 teaspoons kosher salt

Method:

Cut the eggplants in half lengthwise. Place the eggplant cut sides down on a large nonstick skillet, then place a sheet of aluminum foil on top. Put another skillet on top and roast in the pan over medium heat until tender, 20 to 30 minutes.

While the eggplant is roasting, toss together the cilantro, parsley, mint, chile, lemon segments, and lemon juice in a large bowl and season with salt and pepper to taste.

When the eggplant is cooked, remove from the heat and discard the foil. Slather the eggplant with tahini sauce and top with herb salad.