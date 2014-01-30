Food and drink deals for the Super Bowl

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The year’s funniest commercials, most entertaining halftime show and top two NFL teams are visiting New Jersey this weekend. For football fans staying in the city for the biggest game of the year on Sunday, head over to one of these bars or take a seat at one of these restaurants for specials on drinks and food.

While watching the Super Bowl in the Garden Room, throw back bottles and buckets of beers or sip sangria. Binge on savory chicken wings featuring a unique Spanish heat and garlic aioli sauce on the side.

$8 pitchers of Bud Light or sangria; $15 pitchers of Estrella; $6 buckets of 10 specialty Spanish-style wings, $12.50 for 25 wings. 646-719-1713, 176 Bleecker St.

For fans lucky enough to score Super Bowl seats, these midtown spots are dishing out complimentary desserts, like New York-style cheesecake, to patrons who pop by with their ticket stubs.

Desserts free with Super Bowl ticket stubs now though Feb. 2. Sea Fire Grill, 158 E. 48th St.; Benjamin Steakhouse, 52 E. 41st St.

Signature Fulton shots (vodka, muddled cucumber, lemon, lime and St. Germain) will be in abundance during four quarters of football. $7 Fulton shots. 646-545-6647, 121 Fulton St.

Balls will be flying — and in buckets — on Sunday. The many shop locations throughout the city are offering a Bucket O’ Balls: 25 balls and sauce of choice (like Buffalo Chicken Meatball with Blue Cheese Dressing). $45 bucket. Various locations.

Enjoy a free Radeberger beer and delicious gameday foods including Austrian Style Chicken Wings, Schnitzel Burgers, Pork Belly Sliders and Fingerling Fries for reasonable prices at this Austrian tavern in the East Village. The game will be projected on a 110-inch screen. 212-598-1040, 102 Ave. C.

43 Mini Beers (Licor 43 and a dash of cream to add the “foam head”) will be served in shot glasses for spirited sports fans. $5 Mini Beer shots. 212-262-7755, 659 Ninth Ave.

Maple BBQ Smoked Chicken Wings are the staple snack being served here. For those needing to ease nerves, the Calm & Collected cocktail is up for ordering. The hot beverage with bourbon, chamomile honey, Salers Aperitif and hot water can benefit anyone whose team is down.

$9 wings, $13 Calm & Collected cocktail. 212-253-7467, 643 Broadway.