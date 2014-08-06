Free burgers from Wahlburgers

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Everyone knows what the best type of burger is: a free one.

In honor of the Season 2 premiere of A&E Network’s series Wahlburgers, the network is hitting the road with Wahlburgers on Wheels. A reality series about brothers (yes, those brothers: Mark, Donnie and Paul) who embark on a Boston-based hamburger business, this giveway is more than appropriate to spark excitement for new episodes of family food drama.

The traveling food truck will be in New York City this week, providing burger and Wahlburgers fans with a free burger and tater tots.

The “Our Burger” is Wahlburgers’ signature burger topped with wahl sauce, dill pickles, government cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion.

Whalburgers on Wheels will also help make a GIF of you enjoying your first bites of “Our Burger” to share on social media, because what would be the point of eating it otherwise. Also, who doesn’t want to star in a GIF?

Find the Whalburgers on Wheels truck Friday, August 8 and Saturday, August 9 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Herald Square on West 35th St and Broadway. You can also find them on Tuesday, August 12 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Flatiron Pedestrian Plaza between 23rd and 24th streets.

The lines may be just as long as Shake Shack, but at least you don’t have to pay!