Free Insomnia Cookies to celebrate 10th location on the LES

How sweet of them!

Insomnia Cookies, everyone’s favorite cookie delivery service, opened its 10th location today at 164 Orchard St. in the Lower East Side. To celebrate, they are giving out free cookies all week long.

Present a free cookie coupon at the new store through Sunday, May 3 for a delicious treat. Not available for delivery, though three chocolate chunk cookies are available through delivery for just $3.

Get the cookie coupon on Insomnia’s Facebook page (Facebook.com/insomniacookies) starting at 11 a.m. on Monday, or just hang out in the neighborhood. They will be passing coupons out all week.