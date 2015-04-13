Tuesday is free cone day at Ben & Jerry’s!

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Things are looking up. It’s spring – not just officially but for real – and just in time, it’s one of our favorite days of the year: Free Cone Day at Ben & Jerry’s!

Who cares if its cloudy?! A free cone or cup is reason to pretend its sunny! The flavors available are Cherry Garcia, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough or Chocolate Fudge Brownie.

Indulge on the original artisan ice cream at three locations in NYC between 12 and 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 14.

They are:

104th and Broadway, 2722 Broadway, 212-866-6237

Rockefeller Center, 30 Rockefeller Center, 212-218-7843

Times Square, 200 W. 44th St., 212-933-4632

Share your exploits on Instagram with the hashtag #FreeConeDay.