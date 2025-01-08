Fresco by Scotto to offer $9 discount to those who drive to special congestion pricing dinner on Friday

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A Midtown restaurant is looking to help customers who drive to the establishment on Friday.

On Jan. 10, Fresco by Scotto is hosting a special congestion pricing dinner to ease the financial burden of the new toll on their guests. Those who drive to the restaurant will have $9 taken off their bill, effectively reimbursing them for the congestion pricing toll.

“As a family-owned restaurant in the heart of New York City, we understand the challenges our guests face, especially with the new congestion pricing,” said Rosanna Scotto, Fresco by Scotto’s owner and Good Day New York host. “This dinner is our way of saying thank you for choosing to dine with us—we want to make the experience as enjoyable and stress-free as possible, even before you walk through our doors.”

Each table will be eligible for a single $9 credit with the purchase of at least one appetizer and main course. To add to the fun of the night, a DJ will be spinning the greatest hits from the 90s.

Reservations are now available for the congestion pricing dinner on Resy. Fresco by Scotto is located at 34 East 52nd St.