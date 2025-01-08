Quantcast
Eat & Drink

Fresco by Scotto to offer $9 discount to those who drive to special congestion pricing dinner on Friday

By Posted on
Jenna Ruggiero and Rosanna Scotto inside Fresco by Scotto.
Photo: MTC Photography

A Midtown restaurant is looking to help customers who drive to the establishment on Friday.

On Jan. 10, Fresco by Scotto is hosting a special congestion pricing dinner to ease the financial burden of the new toll on their guests. Those who drive to the restaurant will have $9 taken off their bill, effectively reimbursing them for the congestion pricing toll.

“As a family-owned restaurant in the heart of New York City, we understand the challenges our guests face, especially with the new congestion pricing,” said Rosanna Scotto, Fresco by Scotto’s owner and Good Day New York host. “This dinner is our way of saying thank you for choosing to dine with us—we want to make the experience as enjoyable and stress-free as possible, even before you walk through our doors.”

Each table will be eligible for a single $9 credit with the purchase of at least one appetizer and main course. To add to the fun of the night, a DJ will be spinning the greatest hits from the 90s.

Reservations are now available for the congestion pricing dinner on Resy. Fresco by Scotto is located at 34 East 52nd St.

About the Author

Emily Davenport

Emily Davenport is the Digital Editor of amNewYork Metro. She covers entertainment, business and things to do stories around New York City, both in writing and through video. Outside of work, you can find her exploring the city or hanging out at home with her cranky bird.

