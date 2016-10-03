Get free coffee in NYC on ‘Gilmore Girls’ anniversary at ‘Luke’s Diner’ pop-ups

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Stars Hollow is coming to New York and it’s bringing free coffee.

To mark the 16th anniversary of the “Gilmore Girls” premiere, and to celebrate the show’s new Netflix season in November, participating coffee shops are throwing a Luke’s Diner-themed “Gilmoreversary” event on Wednesday with surprises and, of course, coffee.

Channel your inner Lorelai and Rory while you sip on java from “Luke’s Diner” pop-ups at multiple NYC coffee shops. Receive a free cup of coffee from 7 a.m. to noon or while supplies last, and get some special “Gilmore Girls” prizes, including a surprise hidden under your coffee sleeve. Special Snapchat filters to celebrate the “Gilmoreversary” can be unlocked using codes on the coffee cups from the event.

Head to these participating New York coffee shops to get your “Gilmore Girls” fix:

Manhattan:

Ground Central Coffee Co., 155 E. 52nd St.

Ground Central Coffee Co., 800 2nd Ave.

Ground Central Coffee Co., 2 Coenties Slip

The Bean, 147 1st Ave.

The Bean, 824 Broadway

The Bean, 54 2nd Ave.

Local, 144 Sullivan St.

Brooklyn:

The Bean, 101 Bedford Ave.

Sir D’s Lounge, 837 Union St.

Brooklyn Roasting Company, 200 Flushing Ave.

The Bronx:

Mon Amour Coffee and Wine, 234 W. 238th St.

Staten Island:

Every Thing Goes Book Cafe & Neighborhood Stage, 208 Bay St.