Grand Central Terminal’s ‘Taste of the Dining Concourse’ to offer free bites

You don’t need to be awaiting a train to enjoy the food at Grand Central Terminal.

Grand Central has become a dining destination in its own right — from old-school spots like the Grand Central Oyster Bar to newer creations like the Nordic-themed Great Northern Food Hall.

Now, the first annual “Taste of the Dining Concourse” will offer free bites of food from some of the other restaurants located in the historic train station, like La Chula, Zaro’s Family Bakery and Prova Pizzabar, from 11 a.m. to noon and 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., Feb. 27 through March 3.

Here’s a look at the foods travelers will be able to sample.

Central Market New York

Monday: Marinated flank steak

Tuesday: Stuffed pork loin

Wednesday: To be announced

Thursday: Pork belly

Friday: Brisket and pastrami

Cafe Spice

Papdi Chaat — crispy wheat crisps with potato, chutney, yogurt, chickpeas and spices

Eata Pita

Falafel balls (participating in the morning only)

Hale & Hearty Soups

Wild mushroom, lemongrass, and ginger simmer over rice vermicelli noodles

Chicken curry with apple and mint over coconut basmati rice

Jacques Torres Ice Cream

Items from the savory menu

La Chula

Mini agua de horchata

Mini tostada with guacamole

Mini tacos

Mini ice cream

Mini tostada with ceviche

Magnolia Bakery

Banana pudding

Prova Pizzabar

Donatella Arpaia’s famous, award-winning meatballs

Pizza margherita

Shake Shack

Brownie Batter Hot Chocolate

Shiro of Japan

Chirashi and Sake samples

Wok Chi (opening at the terminal soon)

Fortune cookies

Zaro’s Family Bakery

Hot dogs on a custom bun

Pretzels