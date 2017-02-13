Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Eat & Drink

Grand Central Terminal’s ‘Taste of the Dining Concourse’ to offer free bites

By
0
comments
Posted on

You don’t need to be awaiting a train to enjoy the food at Grand Central Terminal.

Grand Central has become a dining destination in its own right — from old-school spots like the Grand Central Oyster Bar to newer creations like the Nordic-themed Great Northern Food Hall.

Now, the first annual “Taste of the Dining Concourse” will offer free bites of food from some of the other restaurants located in the historic train station, like La Chula, Zaro’s Family Bakery and Prova Pizzabar, from 11 a.m. to noon and 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., Feb. 27 through March 3.

Here’s a look at the foods travelers will be able to sample. 

Central Market New York

Monday: Marinated flank steak
Tuesday: Stuffed pork loin
Wednesday: To be announced
Thursday: Pork belly
Friday: Brisket and pastrami

Cafe Spice

Papdi Chaat — crispy wheat crisps with potato, chutney, yogurt, chickpeas and spices

Eata Pita

Falafel balls (participating in the morning only)

Hale & Hearty Soups

Wild mushroom, lemongrass, and ginger simmer over rice vermicelli noodles
Chicken curry with apple and mint over coconut basmati rice

Jacques Torres Ice Cream

Items from the savory menu

La Chula

Mini agua de horchata 
Mini tostada with guacamole 
Mini tacos 
Mini ice cream 
Mini tostada with ceviche 

Magnolia Bakery

Banana pudding

Prova Pizzabar

Donatella Arpaia’s famous, award-winning meatballs

Pizza margherita

Shake Shack

Brownie Batter Hot Chocolate

Shiro of Japan

Chirashi and Sake samples

Wok Chi (opening at the terminal soon)

Fortune cookies

Zaro’s Family Bakery

Hot dogs on a custom bun
Pretzels

 

About the Author

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC