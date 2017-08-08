Healthy eats for on-the-go New Yorkers from VYNE Life, Tone House Fuel and more

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Just because you’re strapped for time doesn’t mean you can’t eat healthy.

New meal delivery services, nutrition lines and products are popping up, geared toward providing nutritious meals for on-the-go New Yorkers. Some are even available at gyms, perfect for grabbing after your sweat session.

Here’s a look at what’s new in the space, serving the NYC area.

For the vegetarian: VYNE Life

This plant-based meal delivery service launched last month, led by chef Greg Grossman and a culinary team that includes nutritionists and medical advisers. The rotating menu of breakfast, main and snack options includes gluten-, soy- and dairy-free meals, which are packed with protein and delivered fresh (not frozen). Customers can order a la carte meals ranging from bowls, such as spaghetti squash curry and sunflower zucchini, to sweets, such as pineapple upside-down cake and lemon cookies. They can also create a custom meal plan designed on their individual health goals.

How to get it: Available for free delivery at least five days in advance to select WeWork locations, gyms and studios, such as AKT NoMad, SoHo Strength Lab and CrossFit Union Square, and to your home or office for an additional shipping fee

Price: $7.95-$12.95 a la carte

Info: vynelife.com

For the athlete: Tone House FUEL

Tone House is now looking to help you refuel following its grueling workouts. Last month, the boutique fitness studio launched its own clean nutrition line, which specializes in meals that are gluten-, dairy-, soy-, GMO- and refined/artificial sugar-free and use whole, organic ingredients (perfect for anyone following a paleo or Whole 30 diet). The grab-and-go options (many of which can be eaten chilled) cater to breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks, with items such as banana pancakes, bison and egg bites, salmon bowls and Moroccan-spiced chicken. Designed with intense workouts in mind by chef Lindsey Becker, a certified health coach, they also are packed with nutrients, such as protein, potassium and omega-3s.

How to get it: Available for purchase at Tone House NoMad (32 E. 31st St.)

Price: $2.50-$19 a la carte

Info: tonehouse.com/fuel

For the sweet tooth: Daily Harvest

The frozen food company is not new, but it does have some new menu items, in addition to its superfood smoothies, overnight oats, chia parfaits and soups. Its latest offerings — dairy-free sundaes — feature bases made from ingredients such as bananas, dates, zucchini and sweet potatoes, and like the smoothies come frozen and ready to blend by adding almond or coconut milk. The six sundae flavors range from cacao cookie dough topped with chickpea cookie dough to salted caramel topped with chia and pumpkin seeds.

How to get it: Online for delivery to your door

Price: $7.99/each for six cups

Info: daily-harvest.com