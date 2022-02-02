Here are 10 places where you can enjoy a romantic Valentine’s Day dinner in New York City

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Whether you are celebrating Valentine’s Day this year with your partner, best friends, or simply enjoying your own company, now is the perfect time to start thinking about which restaurant you want to go to when the holiday finally arrives. Don’t have any particular places in mind? Don’t worry, here are a few restaurants you can make a reservation for this V-day weekend!

Lindens at Arlo Soho

231 Hudson St., New York, NY

212-390-8484

What’s better than an intimate (and mouth-watering) dinner under the stars? For $150 per person, you can reserve one of the magical outdoor dining cabins at Lindens Arlo Soho for two hours, while enjoying the breathtaking views of downtown Manhattan. For $75 per person Lindens also offers an equally amazing indoor dining experience, where you can indulge yourselves on the special Valentine’s Day three-course menu created by Renwick Hospitality partners Chefs Carsten Johannesen and Gary Wallach. The menu includes Kabocha Squash Ravioli, a juicy Half Roasted Chicken, Hanger Steak and Lemon & Bourbon Donuts, with the option for an additional wine pairing for $40 on OpenTable.

Limani New York

Rockefeller Plaza at 45 Rockefeller Plaza, New York, NY 10111

212-858-9200

For those seeking a delectable Greek menu, Limani New York is the restaurant of their dreams. Upon entering the restaurant, couples will be met by a spacious dining room, embellished with elegant white marble and a blue infinity pool to provide that authentic Mediterranean atmosphere. For $145 per person, Executive Chef-Partner M.J. Alam has curated a unique Valentine’s Day inspired four-course prix fixe menu with highlights that include: Blue Point Oysters: ½ dozen in the half shell, Crab Cakes: Jumbo lump crabmeat with Maryland spices, and Filet Mignon: 10 oz. boneless dry aged prime beef tenderloin. And for dessert, couples will have the option of baklava or chocolate-covered strawberries. You can make reservations on OpenTable.

Vestry

246 Spring St, New York, NY 10013

212-784-1350

For a more sensual dining experience, Shaun Hergatt’s Michelin starred Vestry in SoHo, sits tucked between charming art galleries and museums on cobblestone streets, offering guests and lovebirds an extraordinary night at an authentic seafood restaurant. Their Valentines Day four-course menu is $150/person, and offers a “feast of aphrodisiacs” including caviar with potato blinis and crème fraîche, Wild Mushroom Soup with black truffle and puff pastry, Alaskan Black Cod with white yams and champagne, and a luscious cheesecake with honey crisp apples. For reservations you can go on Resy.

Hortus NYC

271 5th Ave, New York, NY 10016

646-858-3784

Looking for a thrilling culinary experience this Valentine’s Day? Well, NoMad’s Hortus NYC is a Michelin-recognized modern Asian restaurant that features carefully curated dishes designed by Executive Chef Lenny Moon (Jungsik, Pado, Bari), who blends all the flavors of Southeast Asia into wildly innovative dishes. For $75 per person, Chef Lenny has put together a 5-course prix fixe menu, with an optional $40 wine pairing, that begins with a Hortus Royal seafood platter for two, followed by scallops poached in vanilla butter and served with edamame purée and sweet corn. From there, guests are able to choose an appetizer and entrée from their a la carte menu, or a Surf and Turf dish, which is a 10oz filet mignon served with several perfectly paired sides. The meal ends with Chocolate Tart, served with vanilla ice cream and rose syrup. Reservations can be made both on the restaurant’s website and on Resy.

Rolo’s

853 Onderdonk Ave Ridgewood, New York, NY 11385

718-417-6567

Nothing could be more romantic than sharing the iconic pasta dish from Lady and the Tramp, and that’s exactly what you can do if you order the Mafaldine at Rolo’s. From Friday, February 11th to Monday, February 14th, the beloved Queen’s restaurant is offering the Mafaldine- one, 6-foot long, house made noodle served with Rolo’s signature grilled meatballs and spicy tomato sauce, a perfect meal to share. In addition to the Disney inspired entrée, their Valentine’s Day menu includes a Seafood Royale, a Wood-Fired Whole Sea Bass with salsa verde; and a Baked Alaska dessert. Rolo’s is also offering a selection of exciting cocktails to pair with their scrumptious food, which includes a pink Clover Club with gin, lemon juice, raspberry syrup and egg white, a Spicy Mezcal Negroni with strawberry campari, and a deep-purple Trinidad Sour with rye whiskey, lemon juice, and Sicilian pistachio orgeat. Reservations can be made on Resy.

Temperance Wine Bar

40 Carmine St, New York, NY 10014

646-438-9334

If you are looking for something a little more adventurous than a sit down dinner, why not try the blind wine tasting at the vibrant and boisterous West Village bar, Temperance. With an impressive wines by the glass list of 100+ rotating selections, and a wide variety of affordable and delicious appetizers, that include Sweet & Spicy Roasted Cauliflower Florets, Two-Dollar Popcorn, and Shaved Brussels Sprouts Salad, this Valentine’s Day weekend will surely bring out a little friendly competition with your friends or loved ones. For a set price of $30, guests can order 4 half glasses of wine from the steward’s selection (a red flight, a white flight, or a half and half flight), and if you guess all wines correctly, you will win one full glass of your choice (up to $16). Reservations can be made on Resy.

The Russian Tea Room

150 West 57th Street, New York, NY 10019

212-581-7100

Widely recognized for its lavish red leather banquettes and elegant dishes, The Russian Tea Room makes for the perfect Valentine’s Day venue, as this Manhattan institution is fully embracing the holiday and offering not only a sensational menu, but live performances as well, from the cast of some of Broadway’s greatest shows, including Hamilton and Phantom of the Opera. For $175 per person, the restaurant will begin serving the 3 course menu with an Amuse Bouche, followed by your choice of Lobster, Oysters, Foie Gras, King Crab, Aged NY Steak, Squab, Veal Cheek, and finally conclude with a dense Red Velvet Cake. Reservations can be made on OpenTable.

Serafina

Meatpacking, 7 Ninth Ave, New York, NY 10014

646-964-4494

For one night only, Serafina, one of NYC’s go-to Italian restaurants, is featuring a very romantic Valentine’s Day menu on February 14th, for couples, galentines or even just friends seeking a warm and comfortable restaurant with incredible love inspired specialty items, available at all of their restaurant locations, including Meatpacking, Ludlow LES, Time Hotel 49th street, and Broadway. The V-Day menu starts with Burrata and Caviar, followed by a Winter Citrus Salad, and Heart-shaped lobster ravioli in a lobster tarragon and butter sauce, finished with a tiramisu for two (with the option of adding a 375ml bottle of Whispering Angel Rosé). Reservations can be made on their website.

Black Tap

136 W 55th Street, New York, NY 10019

212-315-4356

529 Broome Street New York, NY 10013

917-639-3089

For those seeking the perfect instagram-worthy dessert or simply craving a night of extravagance, Black Tap is the place to be this Valentine’s Day, as they added several sweet and spicy dishes to their original signature menu. During the entire month of February, the menu will now include a Truffle Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich, with crispy chicken, red pepper jam, White BBQ, truffle hot honey, and kosher pickles, as well as a Red Velvet Cake Batter Classic Shake, a Red Velvet Shimmer Martini (available at Midtown only) made with Vodka, Red Velvet “Shimmer”, Cacao, Vanilla Cream, and the over-the-top Red Velvet CakeShake offered exclusively from February 12 – 14, 2022. Reservations can be made on Resy.

MIFUNE

245 East 44th Street (Between 2nd & 3rd Ave.) New York, NY 10017

212-986-2800

Known for its French-infused Japanese cuisine, MIFUNE, the Michelin-recognized restaurant, is an incredible and luxurious choice for your Valentine’s Day this weekend. While inside their romantically lit dining room, indulge in the restaurant’s newly designed 8-course “omakase experience.” Curated by Co-Executive Chefs Yuu Shimano and Tomohiro Urata, the menu is modified daily depending upon market availability, allowing the chefs to invent dishes on the fly. Priced at $225 per person and exclusively offered from February 11th-12th Friday and Saturday, the menu features their signature Japanese A5 Wagyu Foie Gras Pie with sauce Periguex and black truffles. Reservations can be made on OpenTable.

Editor’s note: The preceding is for informational purposes only; the locations were chosen at random by the author.