Horror-themed pub the Flying Fox Tavern opens for business in Queens

A horror-themed bar and restaurant, The Flying Fox Tavern, is providing family-friendly fright in Ridgewood, Queens.

The Flying Fox Tavern welcomes the community and all interested in the strange and spooky. Tracy Bradbury, owner, and Chad Johnson, chef and owner of The Flying Fox Tavern, created a menu inspired by British pubs, with scary affordable options such as the vegan haggis, served on whipped potatoes with a dram of scotch ($16) and the Pat LaFrieda 8-ounce burger with caramelized onions and garlic aioli on a brioche bun ($16).

Sip on “The Count” cocktail ($12) and other beverages named after iconic vampires in the classic horror-movie-themed decor of the Tavern. If not for your Halloween destination, visit The Flying Fox Tavern for their community monthly events like “Count Brunchula” family brunch or a lecture series, “The House of Know” curated by Mike Lewi of Phantom Creep Theatre.

The Flying Fox Tavern is located at 678 Woodward Avenue, Ridgewood and is open Wednesday through Sunday. Wednesdays and Thursdays the bar operates from 5 p.m. to 12 a.m. with the kitchen closing at 11 p.m. On Fridays and Saturdays, the kitchen closes at 12:30 a.m. but the bar hours are extended to 1 a.m. Brunch on Sundays is offered from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information on upcoming events, visit their Instagram: @flyingfoxtavern.