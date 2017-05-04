How to throw a Kentucky Derby party like Eleven Madison Park

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Even this far north of the Mason-Dixon Line, it’s not hard to find a good Kentucky Derby party. One of the biggest is held at Eleven Madison Park, where the fine-dining spot (recently named the best restaurant in the world) will let its hair down. Since starting in 2010, the 700-person affair has only gotten bigger and better, expanding into the lobby of the Credit Suisse building, decking out the restaurant with horse topiary, adding fried chicken to the menu, stocking the patio with Nat Sherman cigars and even renting a skee-ball-esque horse racing game.

The $275 ticket sells out almost immediately — and this year marks the last derby party as the restaurant prepares for a major renovation this summer.

Don’t have a ticket? You can still throw a killer party at home with these tips from Natasha McIrvin, director of creative projects for the hospitality group Make It Nice, which includes Eleven Madison Park.

“The derby party itself, there’s so much you can do with that theme, it’s such a strong theme,” McIrvin said. “The race is just 2 minutes, it’s kind of about the buildup to those 2 minutes. It can make for a good party.”

Encourage a dress code

Be sure to have your guests in their derby finest.

“I love a good seersucker suit,” McIrvin said. “It’s a great excuse to get into hats.”

Eleven Madison Park points guests to The Hat Shop in SoHo if they’re in need.

Offer up prizes

Need some incentivizing? Hold a best-dressed competition.

“Have a prize for the winner, even if it’s just an award ribbon that they can wear,” McIrvin said.

Serve Kentucky eats

Eleven Madison Park always has some Kentucky-inspired cuisine on the menu.

“We tried to figure out what are classic dishes served there, from Benedictine sandwiches to burgoo,” McIrvin said. “We do the same thing with our sweets — we do mint julep macarons, or chocolate bourbon truffles. There’s a number of ways you can get into the theme with food.”

Set up a DIY photo booth

It wouldn’t be a proper party today without a photo booth.

“It’s pretty easy to do a do-it-yourself photo booth at your home, with derby-themed props,” McIrvin said.

Think hats, bow ties, roses, jockey helmets, mini horses and trophies (Etsy is stocked with printable props for last-minute parties).