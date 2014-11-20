A Scotto family Thanksgiving at FRESCO by Scotto

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

FRESCO by Scotto has been serving Thanksgiving dinner for over 20 years.

Family recipes, like arborio rice stuffing, became beloved by diners over more traditional classics like bread stuffing and now are a staple at many New Yorkers’ Thanksgivings.

“There’s always room for you at our table,” the Scotto family said.

If you can’t make it to FRESCO by Scotto this Thanksgiving, consider bringing one of their family recipes to your table.

Sausage and Rice Turkey Stuffing

(10 to 15 servings)

Ingredients:

1?4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1 pound Italian sausage without casing 1 onion, chopped

1 pound ground beef

1 pound ground veal

2 pounds uncooked rice

11?2 pounds mozzarella cheese, diced 1?2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1?2 cup chicken broth

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 350°F. In a large saute? pan over medium heat, brown the sausage in 1 tablespoon of the olive oil. Remove it to a large bowl. Saute? the onion, beef, and veal in the remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil until brown and add it to the bowl.

2. Cook the rice according to the package directions till al dente. In a large bowl, stir together the meat, rice, chicken broth, mozzarella, and Parmesan.

3. Place the mixture in a casserole dish, and bake for 20 minutes, or until the cheese is melted.

Agnolotti with Roasted Pumpkin and Pine Nuts

(6-8 servings)

For the Filling:

1 small pumpkin

1 cup ricotta

6 sage leaves chopped fine 3 tablespoons butter

2 pinches fresh nutmeg salt and pepper to taste

3 tablespoons maple syrup

1. Preheat oven to 375°.

2. Split the pumpkin in half, scrape the sides out, cut ends down and place on oiled baking sheet.

3. Bake pumpkin for 1 hour or until the flesh is soft. Scoop out the pumpkin flesh and measure 3?4 cup and reserve the rest.

4. Brown butter in a small sauce pan with sage, allowing the sage to fry in butter. Pour the butter and the sage over the pumpkin.

5. Transfer pumpkin to a bowl and cool. Add ricotta, fresh grated mutmeg, salt and pepper to taste and lastly, mix in Vermont Maple syrup.

Basic Pasta Dough Recipe:

3 cups all purpose flour

2 eggs, beaten thoroughly

1 teaspoon extra virgin olive oil 1?4 teaspoon salt

1. To make the pasta sheets: Place the flour in the center of a work surface and make a well. Mix the eggs, oil, and salt. Pour into the center of the four well.

2. Fold the flour into the eggs and knead into a ball. Add 1 tablespoon of cold water if the dough seems too dry. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate the dough for at least 4 hours before rolling out.

3. Using a pasta machine, roll out the pasta on the thinnest setting and cut into 6 sheets, each about 16 inches long each. Do not roll out too many sheets at a time or the dough will begin to dry and will be difficult to handle. Keep the sheets under a damp cloth so that they don’t dry out.

4. To make agnolotti: Lay one pasta sheet on a clean work surface and cut into 3×4- inch sheets. Add teaspoon of filling and top with another 3×4-inch sheet. With your fingertips, gently press down around the teaspoons of filling and along the sides of the pasta sheets to seal the agnolotti.

For the Sauce:

4 tablespoons butter

8 small sage leaves

1?4 cup pine nuts

1. Heat saute pan over medium to high heat. Add butter while moving pan in circular manner. When butter is melted completely, add pine nuts and begin to saute. When butter begins to turn light brown, add sage leaves, season with salt and pepper and, shut off heat.

2. Bring 1 large pot of water to a boil. Add in all Agnolotti at once. Agnolotti will come to surface, remove with hand strainer and add directly to brown butter. Stir pasta carefully in butter until they are well coated. Serve on warm plates and spoon 2 tablespoons of sauce with pine nuts over each serving.