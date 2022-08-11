IT’SUGAR opens new two-story flagship in Times Square

Today marks the start of something sweet. IT’SUGAR is opening a two-story 20,335 square-foot flagship in the heart of New York City on 42nd Avenue in Times Square.

The official ribbon cutting happened on Aug. 11 by CEO Jeff Rubin. They also unveiled a delightful replica of the New York skyline, but there’s a twist. It’s made entirely out of jelly beans. The new flagship also has a spectacular lollipop garden, consisting of over 1 thousand individual lollipops.

IT’SUGAR was founded by a 42-year-old Rubin who had a passion for candy innovation and entrepreneurship, in 2006. Since then, the chain has become one of NYC’s most well-known and beloved candy stores. The company doesn’t just cater to New Yorkers as it has 100 locations throughout the United States.

All of this hard work put Rubin in the Candy Hall of Fame.

IT’SUGAR is constantly coming up with brand new ways to incorporate their sweets into various candy creations. Its giant candies, novelty items and humorous sweets give visitors a lasting memory of Rubin and the IT’SUGAR team’s goal to leave everyone with a new outlook on candy.

“We kind of sell fun and we sell an attitude,” said Rubin. “The difference with It’Sugar is that you come to us to laugh, to escape reality. The sun is always shining inside of It’Sugar.”

This brand new store is the second largest IT’SUGAR location in North America. With two stories to discover there will be a tantalizing treat for everyone to enjoy.