Julia Jaksic’s Brussels Sprouts and Bacon

Chef Julia Jaksic of West Village eatery and cocktail haven Employees Only shares a family recipe for Thanksgiving.

BRUSSELS SPROUTS AND BACON

Ingredients:

1 lb. of Brussels Sprouts tossed in vegetable oil, seasoned and roasted on a sheet pan in a 375 degree oven for 10-15 minutes or until soft.

As the Brussels Sprouts are cooking make the Bacon Vinaigrette:

1/2 cup Apple Cider Vinegar

1/2 pound Bacon (reserving Bacon Fat)

1/4 cup Vegetable Oil

2T. Brown Sugar

2T. Dijon Mustard

Method:

Slice the bacon up into thin strips and cook in a frying pan until crispy. Pour all the remaining bacon fat into a measuring cup, reserve the bacon for later.

To the bacon fat add the apple cider vinegar, brown sugar and mustard.

Slowly whisk in the vegetable oil

When the Brussels come out of the oven carefully transfer them to a large mixing bowl and dress them with the bacon vinaigrette, to your preference.

Finish the dish by garnishing with the crispy bacon.