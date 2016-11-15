Kati Roll Company offers free rolls to celebrate new East Village location

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The Kati Roll Company is expanding into the East Village, and, like any good neighbor, it’s offering up some free food to say hello.

The Indian street food chain will hand out kati rolls — its signature dish of warm paratha flatbread stuffed with meat, vegetables, cheeses and Indian spices — from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday to celebrate its opening. You’ll even be able to choose between a chicken tikka roll (with grilled yogurt-marinated chicken) and vegetarian aloo masala roll (with spicy mashed ptoatoes, tomatoes and green peppers).

The location is the first in a planned national expanion, which could result in as many as 40 U.S. locations by 2020, per a news release. Kati Roll has three other New York locations and one in London. The East Village restaurant will include “Staff Rolls” — created specifically for the location and inspired by the neighborhood.

The restaurant is at 128 Second Ave.