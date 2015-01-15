Kim & Kanye to break Valentine’s Day in Brooklyn

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

You may not have gotten a bite of $20,000 wedding cake at Kimye’s Paris wedding, but you can still get a taste of their love for Valentine’s day.

Topping 2014’s Beyonce menu was not going to be easy for Cobble Hill’s Brucie: crowds were still lined up past midnight last year, singing “Single Ladies” and waiting eagerly for a plate of Breastany’s Child (veal breast braciole) or Blue Ivy (smoked blue potatoes with trout).

But the Brooklyn Italian restaurant has made Valentine’s go viral once again, with a Kimye themed menu that is pretty sure to break V-day

The five-course prix-fixe will cost $100/person and diners can select from a Kim or Kanye meal for each kourse.

Kim’s kourses include an amuse bouche of stacked 24 karrot terrine, stuffed kalimari with kauliflower, kim-chi sticky rice balls, elbow mak n kheese with white truffle and karrot kake with Goldschlagger and salted karamel.

Kanye’s menu celebrates the good life with dishes like a smoked oyster with caviar and Lillet Blanc, gold digger beets with gold lead, foie gras with smoked cherry sauce and a quail egg, squid ink tagliatelle with duck confit, pork roulade bourguinon and the big “Imma Let You Finish” dessert of Pernod Yeezecake with chantilly cream.

Lovers can share entrees designed for two, including the North West: Pacific Northwest Salmon en croute with bacon braised greens.

And don’t forget a bottle of Khianti. Reservations are highly recommended, as is proposing with a Kim-sized rock, because that would be truly memorable.

How kute!