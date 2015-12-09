Kimchi Smoke opening restaurant in Bergen County, NJ

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The Chonut is crossing the Hudson.

Kimchi Smoke, known for its pop-ups around the city featuring sweet and savory doughnut sandwiches and ramen fried chicken, is ready to set up a brick-and-mortar restaurant. In New Jersey.

The new restaurant, called Kimchi Smoke BBQ Shack will be in Bergenfield, NJ. They hope to have a soft opening soon and be in “full swing” by Super Bowl Sunday.

Chef Michael North, formerly of Fink’s BBQ in nearby Dumont, NJ, will help create more Korean-American barbecue dishes at the new restaurant.

Kimchi Smoke pitmaster and owner Rob Cho told us that he has been looking for a space in NYC and will continue to search for space to open up a restaurant in the city.

Those willing to trek out to New Jersey for a Chonut — perhaps better than waiting in a cold line for a SoHo Cronut — can email info@kimchismoke.com for an invite to the soft opening.