KITH x Cap’N Crunch pops up in SoHo

Attention cereal fans: Cereal bar Kith Treats is teaming up with Cap’N Crunch.

The KITH x Cap’N Crunch month-long SoHo pop-up, located at 543 Broadway, will feature a menu of ice cream and cereal specials, such as Cocoa Donut Crunch (Cap’N Kith, sprinkled donut, chocolate cake crunch, whole milk) and Jack-O’-Lantern (Halloween Crunch, Peanut Butter Cap’n Crunch, Reese’s Pieces, whole milk) and milkshakes. Limited-edition cereals, plus Kith lifestyle products, will also be for sale.

The pop-up goes from Oct. 8 to 31, with cereal treats ranging $5 to $7.50 in price.