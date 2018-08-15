Lonely Planet ranks Cronut, Emmy Burger among world’s top food experiences

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Dominique Ansel Bakery’s Cronut is one of the top food experiences in the world, according to Lonely Planet. Photo Credit: Marisol Diaz-Gordon

Some travel for the sights, others for the food.

For the latter, this week Lonely Planet released “Ultimate Eats: The World’s Top 500 Food Experiences . . . Ranked.”

As the title promises, the guide offers 500 foodie destinations from around the globe, with input from chefs and food writers. The top experiences include pintxos in San Sebastian, Spain; curry laksa in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; and sushi in Tokyo.

New York City also shows up nine times on the list.

A Cronut with mascarpone ganache and rhubarb rose fondant at Dominique Ansel Bakery, at 189 Spring St, April 14, 2018. Photo Credit: Linda Rosier

Here’s a look at NYC’s ultimate eats that made the cut, and where they fell among the 500: