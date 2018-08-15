Lonely Planet ranks Cronut, Emmy Burger among world’s top food experiences

Some travel for the sights, others for the food.
For the latter, this week Lonely Planet released “Ultimate Eats: The World’s Top 500 Food Experiences . . . Ranked.”
As the title promises, the guide offers 500 foodie destinations from around the globe, with input from chefs and food writers. The top experiences include pintxos in San Sebastian, Spain; curry laksa in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; and sushi in Tokyo.
New York City also shows up nine times on the list.
Here’s a look at NYC’s ultimate eats that made the cut, and where they fell among the 500:
- 29. Signature cheeseburger at Bill’s Bar & Burger (16 W. 51st St.; 85 West St.) and the Emmy Burger at Emily (919 Fulton St., Clinton Hill)
- 153. Jumbo cheesecake at Eileen’s Special Cheesecake (17 Cleveland Pl.)
- 233. Cronut at Dominique Ansel Bakery (189 Spring St.)
- 406. Lox bagels at Russ & Daughters (179 E. Houston St.)
- 421. Pizza at Lombardi’s (32 Spring St.) and Joe’s Pizza (7 Carmine St.)
- 437. Eggs Benedict at Queens Comfort (36-18 30th Ave., Astoria)
- 459. Reuben sandwich at Katz’s Delicatessen (205 E. Houston St.)
- 466. Pumpkin pie at Yura on Madison (1350 Madison Ave.)
- 499. Knish at Yonah Schimmel’s Knish Bakery (137 E. Houston St.)