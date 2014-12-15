Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Louisa Shafia’s Pumpkin Cilantro Latkes

Use any winter squash in these fritters: Red Kuri, kabocha, and butternut are just some of the colorful varieties available at this time of year. The recipe calls for chickpea flour, a traditional Middle Eastern ingredient that’s available at most natural foods stores, but any flour will do. The batter can be made a day ahead and stored in the refrigerator. These fritters are delicious topped with thick Greek style yogurt, or fruit chutney, or use traditional condiments like sour cream and applesauce.

Ingredients:

1 small onion, shredded

1 cup fresh cilantro leaves, coarsely chopped

2 cups peeled and grated pumpkin, or other winter squash

2 eggs, beaten

1/2 cup chickpea flour

Dash of ground turmeric

Sea salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Oil for high heat cooking

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 250°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. In a large bowl, combine the onion, cilantro, pumpkin, and eggs, and mix well. Add the flour, turmeric, 1 teaspoon salt, and 1/2 teaspoon pepper, and fold in with a spatula until well combined.

3. Heat a skillet over medium-high heat and add oil to coat the bottom. Drop in heaping tablespoonfuls of the batter, spacing them 1 inch apart. Cook, turning once, for about? 3 minutes per side, until the fritters form a golden crust. You may need to lower the heat slightly as you cook. Drain the fritters on paper towels, then transfer to the prepared baking sheet and keep them warm in the oven until ready to serve.

4. Season the fritters with salt, and serve with condiments. Makes about 14 latkes.