Macaroon recipe for Passover from Breads Bakery

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Coconut macaroons just out of the oven glisten with sugar. They are delectable warm, but just as tasty at room temperature. Happy Pesach! Photo Credit: Michael Pisarri / Michael Pisarri

Making coconut macaroons at home isn’t hard, and the results are sure to impress. Whether you celebrate Passover or not, these are the cookies of the season. We went to Breads Bakery in Union Square to see how it’s done.

Pastry chef Rinat Tzadok came to NYC with owner of Breads Bakery Uri Scheft, who also runs the famous Lehamim Bakery in Tel Aviv. Tzadok says in Israel, macaroons are only available during Passover.

This recipe is traditional, but also includes just a touch of apricot jam, which keeps the macaroons moist.

Coconut Macaroons

Ingredients:

Egg white 120g (1/2 cup)

Sugar 230 g (1 1/8 cup)

Coconut Flakes 210g (2 1/4 cup)

Apricot Jam 35g (1 3/4 tbsp)

Preparation:

Mix the egg white with sugar, and warm it on the Bain Marie (double boiler) until the sugar melts. Add the apricot jam to the egg white and mix until smooth. Add the coconut and mix until it is fully mixed. Put the coconut mixture into a pastry bag with star tip and begin to pipe small hills on a baking tray covered with parchment paper. Preheat the oven 380 degrees Fahrenheit Bake for 3 minutes and then rotate the tray. Bake another 2 minutes or until the cookies get golden brown.

This recipe makes one tray of macaroons, or about 30 cookies.