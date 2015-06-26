‘Pizza for all!’ Vinnie’s selling pride slice

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Vinnie’s Pizzeria in Brooklyn is celebrating equality in the best way: with pizza!

“I made it, just in celebration of the fact,” said co-owner Sean Berthiaume, who is known for creative toppings (remember pizza on pizza?!). “But if anyone requests it I will absolutely make it. Pizza for all!”

The “Pizza Pride” slice is topped with the colors of the rainbow: red (roasted peppers), orange (cheddar cheese), yellow (pineapple), green (bell peppers), blue (blueberries) and purple (red onions) and costs $4.

Blueberries?

“It’s strangely hard to find blue food,” Berthiaume said. “But if they want to eat it, that’s their right.”

Just like marriage!

Berthiaume said the choice is yours: if you don’t want blueberries, just replace them with what appeals to you.

Vinnie’s, 148 Bedford Ave., Williamsburg and 253 Nassau Ave., Greenpoint.